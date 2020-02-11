Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Gets a Hold Rating from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Boris Peaker maintained a Hold rating on Seattle Genetics (SGEN) today and set a price target of $104.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.51, close to its 52-week high of $122.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 42.4% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Seattle Genetics with a $122.62 average price target, which is a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $107.00 price target.

Based on Seattle Genetics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $25.83 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $120 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SGEN in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Daniel G. Welch, a Director at SGEN bought 17,500 shares for a total of $223,300.

Seattle Genetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.