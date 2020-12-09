Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Gets a Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh reiterated a Buy rating on Seattle Genetics (SGEN) on December 7. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $183.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 61.3% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Nektar Therapeutics, and Beyondspring.

Seattle Genetics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $195.57, a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $254.00 price target.

Seattle Genetics’ market cap is currently $32.08B and has a P/E ratio of 69.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.94.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 93 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SGEN in relation to earlier this year. Last month, David Gryska, a Director at SGEN sold 15,000 shares for a total of $2,605,523.

Seattle Genetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B. Siegall and H. Perry Fell on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.