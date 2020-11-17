Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Seattle Genetics (SGEN), with a price target of $213.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $173.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 41.8% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Frequency Therapeutics.

Seattle Genetics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $195.57, which is a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Seattle Genetics’ market cap is currently $31.72B and has a P/E ratio of 68.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.59.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 95 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SGEN in relation to earlier this year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B. Siegall and H. Perry Fell on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.