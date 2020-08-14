SeaSpine Holdings (SPNE) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on SeaSpine Holdings (SPNE) yesterday and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 50.4% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Alphatec Holdings.

SeaSpine Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.33, which is a 24.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Based on SeaSpine Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $36.11 million and GAAP net loss of $12.55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.31 million and had a GAAP net loss of $12.04 million.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. is a medical technology company, which focuses on design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It has a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to perform fusion procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. The company was founded on February 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.