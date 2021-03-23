SeaSpine Holdings (SPNE) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on SeaSpine Holdings (SPNE), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 57.0% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Alphatec Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SeaSpine Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.40, which is a 33.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $20.97 and a one-year low of $6.12. Currently, SeaSpine Holdings has an average volume of 106.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. is a medical technology company, which focuses on design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It has a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to perform fusion procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. The company was founded on February 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.