Seaport Global Believes Adyen (ADYEY) Still Has Room to Grow

Adyen (ADYEY) received a Buy rating from Seaport Global analyst Seaport Global yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.10, close to its 52-week high of $41.35.

The the analyst consensus on Adyen is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $41.35 and a one-year low of $14.26. Currently, Adyen has an average volume of 65.91K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Adyen is a payment company that provides merchants with a single platform to accept e-commerce, mobile, and point-of-sale payments in multiple countries using various payment schemes and methodologies. Adyen started out providing only gateway and payment processing services to merchants but soon expanded into merchant acquiring services as well. Recently, Adyen obtained a banking licence to improve settlement of merchant accounts.