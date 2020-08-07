Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) Receives a Hold from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.46, close to its 52-week low of $1.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.3% and a 39.2% success rate. Sullivan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and ABM Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seanergy Maritime is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

Based on Seanergy Maritime’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.34 million and GAAP net loss of $8.34 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.01 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.64 million.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.