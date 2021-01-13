Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) Receives a Hold from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Hold rating on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.84, close to its 52-week low of $0.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.2% and a 51.8% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Ceco Environmental, and Capstone Turbine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Seanergy Maritime.

Based on Seanergy Maritime’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $19.65 million and net profit of $3.59 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $23.96 million and had a net profit of $747K.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.