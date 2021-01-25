Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) Gets a Hold Rating from Noble Financial

In a report released today, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Hold rating on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.98, close to its 52-week low of $0.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.2% and a 55.0% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, and Orion Group Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Seanergy Maritime.

The company has a one-year high of $7.20 and a one-year low of $0.39. Currently, Seanergy Maritime has an average volume of 10.22M.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.