Sealed Air (SEE) Gets a Hold Rating from KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Adam Josephson maintained a Hold rating on Sealed Air (SEE) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $54.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.5% and a 46.9% success rate. Josephson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

Sealed Air has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $50.75 and a one-year low of $26.87. Currently, Sealed Air has an average volume of 1.2M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection services. It operates through the following segments: Food Care, Diversey Care, Product Care, and Other. The Food Care segment focuses on providing processors, retailers and food service operators a broad range of integrated system solutions that improve the management of contamination risk and facility hygiene during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes The Diversey Care segment represents the broad offering of Diversey branded system solutions for facility hygiene, food safety and security, and infection control. The Product Care segment offers costumers a portfolio of Product Care systems designed for use across a range of applications and industries. The Other segment involves medical applications and new venture businesses. The company was founded by Alfred W. Fielding and Marc Chavannes in 1960 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.