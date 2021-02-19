Seagen (SGEN) Gets a Buy Rating from William Blair

In a report issued on February 9, Andy Hsieh from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Seagen (SGEN). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $158.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 62.4% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Nektar Therapeutics, and Viking Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Seagen with a $191.42 average price target, representing a 20.6% upside. In a report issued on January 27, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $213.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Seagen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $601 million and net profit of $167 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $290 million and had a net profit of $25.83 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 87 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SGEN in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Jean Liu, the GC of SGEN bought 4,846 shares for a total of $200,466.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Seattle Genetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B. Siegall and H. Perry Fell on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.