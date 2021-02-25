Seagate Tech (STX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Hold rating on Seagate Tech (STX), with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $73.08, close to its 52-week high of $77.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 70.5% success rate. Rakesh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Allegro MicroSystems, and Skyworks Solutions.

Seagate Tech has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $72.85, implying a -3.3% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Seagate Tech’s market cap is currently $17.59B and has a P/E ratio of 18.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -58.89.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 161 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of STX in relation to earlier this year.

Seagate Technology Plc engages in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions. It offers its products under the Backup Plus and Expansion product lines, and Maxtor and LaCie brands. The company was founded by Finis Conner, Syed Iftikar, Doug Mahon, David Thomas Mitchell, and Alan F. Shugart in 1978 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

