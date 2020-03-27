Seagate Tech (STX) Gets a Sell Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Tim Long from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Seagate Tech (STX), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 59.8% success rate. Long covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Motorola Solutions.

Seagate Tech has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $56.54.

The company has a one-year high of $64.17 and a one-year low of $39.02. Currently, Seagate Tech has an average volume of 3.03M.

Seagate Technology Plc engages in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions. It offers its products under the Backup Plus and Expansion product lines, and Maxtor and LaCie brands. The company was founded by Finis Conner, Syed Iftikar, Doug Mahon, David Thomas Mitchell, and Alan F. Shugart in 1978 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.