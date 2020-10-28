Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Buy rating on Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 75.0% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of Commerce Holdings, and Central Pacific Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Seacoast Banking Of Florida with a $24.50 average price target.

Based on Seacoast Banking Of Florida’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $82.28 million and net profit of $25.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $73.71 million and had a net profit of $23.25 million.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.