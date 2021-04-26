Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF) received a Buy rating and a $40.00 price target from Raymond James analyst David Feaster today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 43.2% and a 94.6% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Central Pacific Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seacoast Banking Of Florida is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.00.

Seacoast Banking Of Florida’s market cap is currently $2.04B and has a P/E ratio of 18.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.22.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SBCF in relation to earlier this year.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.