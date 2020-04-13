Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss maintained a Hold rating on Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.4% and a 37.9% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Bridgewater Bancshares, and Meta Financial Group.

Seacoast Banking Of Florida has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $21.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $31.42 and a one-year low of $13.31. Currently, Seacoast Banking Of Florida has an average volume of 290.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in February 2020, Charles Cross, an Insider at SBCF sold 27,400 shares for a total of $759,743.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.