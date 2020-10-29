Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Buy rating on Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF) on January 24. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 54.1% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of Commerce Holdings, and Central Pacific Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seacoast Banking Of Florida is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.50, which is a 19.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, B.Riley Financial also upgraded the stock to Buy.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Seacoast Banking Of Florida’s market cap is currently $1.11B and has a P/E ratio of 14.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.44.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.