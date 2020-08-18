Sea (SE) Gets a Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

In a report released today, Logan Thomas from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Sea (SE), with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $145.98, close to its 52-week high of $146.99.

Sea has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $140.20.

Based on Sea’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $715 million and GAAP net loss of $282 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $352 million and had a GAAP net loss of $690 million.

Sea Ltd. (Singapore) is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers access to game-related content through game forums, group voice chat, live streaming, and other user socializing functions on the Garena mobile app and desktop application. The E-Commerce segment manages third-party marketplace through the Shopee mobile app and websites that connects buyers and sellers. The Digital Financial Services segment includes financial services to individuals and businesses, including e-wallet and payment services through the AirPay mobile app and AirPay counter applications on mobile phones or computers. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Li, Gang Ye, and Jing Ye Chen in May 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.