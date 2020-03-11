SCYNEXIS (SCYX) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Alan Carr maintained a Buy rating on SCYNEXIS (SCYX) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.77, close to its 52-week low of $0.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -4.5% and a 36.6% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

SCYNEXIS has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.63, representing a 444.7% upside. In a report issued on March 6, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.90 and a one-year low of $0.70. Currently, SCYNEXIS has an average volume of 1.19M.

SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.