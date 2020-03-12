SCYNEXIS (SCYX) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on SCYNEXIS (SCYX) today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.78, close to its 52-week low of $0.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.5% and a 38.5% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Taiwan Liposome Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SCYNEXIS is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.38, a 415.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

Based on SCYNEXIS’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $14.46 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.94 million.

SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.