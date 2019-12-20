Scully Royalty (SRL) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

In a report issued on December 16, Jonathan Ruykhaver from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Scully Royalty (SRL). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 68.5% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, Varonis Systems, and NortonLifeLock.

Scully Royalty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Banking and All Other. The Merchant Banking segment includes royalty interest, captive supply assets, financial services and proprietary investing activities.