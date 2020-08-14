scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) Receives a Buy from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Gary Nachman maintained a Buy rating on scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Nachman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 46.2% success rate. Nachman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Horizon Therapeutics, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.67, implying a 56.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Based on scPharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.09 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.72 million.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc.engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.