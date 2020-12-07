scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on scPharmaceuticals (SCPH), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 54.5% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on scPharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

scPharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $238.8M and has a P/E ratio of -5.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.67.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc.engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.