Scotiabank’s Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Company

In a report released today, Alonso Guerra-Garcia from Scotiabank maintained a Buy rating on New Fortress Energy (NFE), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.75.

Guerra-Garcia has an average return of 20.2% when recommending New Fortress Energy.

According to TipRanks.com, Guerra-Garcia is ranked #6454 out of 6858 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for New Fortress Energy with a $24.29 average price target, which is a 1.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Based on New Fortress Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $74.53 million and GAAP net loss of $8.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29.95 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.56 million.

New Fortress Energy LLC engages in the provision of energy infrastructure and development services. It specializes in the fields of power, infrastructure, transportation and liquefied natural gas (LNG). Its LNG production and delivery model includes liquefaction, logistics, shipping and terminals. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.