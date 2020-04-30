Scotiabank Sticks to Its Buy Rating for CGI Group (GIB)

In a report released today, Paul Steep from Scotiabank maintained a Buy rating on CGI Group (GIB), with a price target of C$92.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.97.

Steep has an average return of 13.8% when recommending CGI Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Steep is ranked #231 out of 6561 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CGI Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $73.36, a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$102.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $87.13 and a one-year low of $46.32. Currently, CGI Group has an average volume of 391.9K.

CGI, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS), and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC). The Northern Europe segment includes Nordics, Baltics, and Poland operations. The France segment comprises of the Luxembourg and Morocco operations. The ECS segment covers Netherlands and Germany. The APC segment covers India and Philippines. The company was founded by Serge Godin and André Imbeau in June 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.