Scotiabank Remains a Hold on Alaris Royalty (ALARF)

Scotiabank analyst Phil Hardie maintained a Hold rating on Alaris Royalty (ALARF) today and set a price target of C$12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Hardie is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 78.7% success rate. Hardie covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Element Financial, Equitable Group, and IGM Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alaris Royalty is a Hold with an average price target of $7.72, a -14.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 18, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.53 and a one-year low of $4.46. Currently, Alaris Royalty has an average volume of 746.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ALARF in relation to earlier this year.

Alaris Royalty Corp is engaged in investing in operating entities. Its operations consist primarily of investments in private operating entities, typically in the form of preferred limited partnership interests, preferred interest in limited liability corporations in the United States, loans receivable, or long-term license and royalty arrangements.