Scotiabank Remains a Buy on Mosaic Co (MOS)

In a report released yesterday, Scotia Capital from Scotiabank maintained a Buy rating on Mosaic Co (MOS), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.31.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mosaic Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.69, which is a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, VTB Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $23.21 and a one-year low of $6.50. Currently, Mosaic Co has an average volume of 4.47M.

The Mosaic Co. engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients. The Potash segment owns and operates potash mines and production facilities in North America which produce potash-based crop nutrients, animal feed ingredients, and industrial products. The Mosaic Fertilizantes segment produces and sell phosphate and potash-based crop nutrients, and animal feed ingredients, in Brazil. The company was founded on October 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.

