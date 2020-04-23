Scotiabank Remains a Buy on Artis Real Estate Investment (ARESF)

Scotiabank analyst Mario Saric maintained a Buy rating on Artis Real Estate Investment (ARESF) today and set a price target of C$11.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Saric is ranked #517 out of 6481 analysts.

Artis Real Estate Investment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.83, representing a 50.9% upside. In a report issued on April 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$12.00 price target.

Artis Real Estate Investment’s market cap is currently $836.2M and has a P/E ratio of 10.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.53.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the investing in office, retail, and industrial properties. It focuses on creating value for unit holders through the ownership of commercial properties in select markets. The company was founded by Cornelius W. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.