Scotiabank Remains a Buy on America Movil (AMX)

In a report released today, Andres Coello from Scotiabank maintained a Buy rating on America Movil (AMX), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Coello is ranked #1471 out of 6791 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on America Movil is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $18.04 and a one-year low of $10.12. Currently, America Movil has an average volume of 3.39M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Telmex, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone, Colombia, Andean, Central America, Caribbean, United States, and Europe. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City.