Scotiabank Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Domtar (UFS)

In a report released yesterday, Benoit Laprade from Scotiabank maintained a Hold rating on Domtar (UFS), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Laprade is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 61.9% success rate. Laprade covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as West Fraser Timber Co, Interfor, and Cascades.

Domtar has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $30.40, an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, KeyBanc also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Domtar’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.01 billion and net profit of $19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.32 billion and had a net profit of $18 million.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The Pulp and Paper segment is involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp. The Personal Care segment consists of the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of absorbent hygiene products. The company was founded on March 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Mill, SC.

