Scotiabank Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Stantec (STN)

Scotiabank analyst Mark Neville maintained a Buy rating on Stantec (STN) today and set a price target of C$45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.94.

Neville has an average return of 9.4% when recommending Stantec.

According to TipRanks.com, Neville is ranked #974 out of 6470 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stantec is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.60.

The company has a one-year high of $31.95 and a one-year low of $20.22. Currently, Stantec has an average volume of 148K.

Stantec, Inc. engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure. The Energy and Resources segment is involved in industrial engineering services for private sector energy, resource, and power clients. The Environment Services segment provides environmental services for private sector clients and remediation activities for private and public sector clients. The Infrastructure segment is responsible to design and engineering services; as well as project and construction management services. The Water segment is responsible for traditional planning, engineering, design, and construction management services. The company was founded by Don Stanely in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.