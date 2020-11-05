Scotiabank Maintains a Hold Rating on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

In a report released yesterday, Scotia Capital from Scotiabank maintained a Hold rating on Thomson Reuters (TRI), with a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $84.06, close to its 52-week high of $85.09.

Thomson Reuters has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.36, an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 3, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $79.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $85.09 and a one-year low of $52.23. Currently, Thomson Reuters has an average volume of 429K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TRI in relation to earlier this year.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products, focusing on intuitive legal research powered by emerging technologies and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools and analytics to government and law firms. The Corporates segment serves corporate customers, including the seven largest global accounting firms, with full suite of offerings across legal, tax, regulatory and compliance functions. The Tax Professionals segment offers research and workflow products, focusing on intuitive tax offerings and automating tax workflows to government taxing authorities. The Reuters News segment supplies real-time, multi-media news and information services to newspapers, television and cable networks, radio stations and websites around the globe, as well as to Refinitiv. The Global Print segment offers s legal and tax information primarily in print format to customers around the world. The company was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.