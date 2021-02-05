Scotiabank Keeps Their Buy Rating on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APYRF)

In a report released today, Mario Saric from Scotiabank maintained a Buy rating on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APYRF), with a price target of C$47.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Saric is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 84.9% success rate. Saric covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, Dream Office Real Estate Investment, and Cominar Real Estate Investment.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.23, representing a 22.4% upside. In a report issued on January 22, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$44.50 price target.

Based on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $140 million and net profit of $69.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $143 million and had a net profit of $121 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of APYRF in relation to earlier this year.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal. Allied Properties derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants in its properties. The majority of this revenue comes from its assets located in Central Canada. Allied Properties’ major tenants include IT, banking, government, marketing, and telecommunications firms. The company also controls a number of telecommunications/IT and retail properties within its real estate portfolio.