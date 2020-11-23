Scotiabank Keeps a Hold Rating on Bank Of Montreal (BMO)

Scotiabank analyst Sumit Malhotra maintained a Hold rating on Bank Of Montreal (BMO) today and set a price target of C$104.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Malhotra is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 72.6% success rate. Malhotra covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Bank of Canada, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Canadian Western Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bank Of Montreal with a $67.59 average price target, representing a -6.1% downside. In a report issued on November 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$86.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $79.93 and a one-year low of $38.31. Currently, Bank Of Montreal has an average volume of 583.4K.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian P&C banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.