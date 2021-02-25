Scotiabank Keeps a Hold Rating on Anglogold Ashanti (AU)

Scotiabank analyst Scotia Capital maintained a Hold rating on Anglogold Ashanti (AU) yesterday and set a price target of R$28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.25.

Anglogold Ashanti has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.50, which is a 44.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $23.00 price target.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. is a mining and exploration company. It explores, mines, and produces gold. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.