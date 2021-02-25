Scotiabank Keeps a Hold Rating on Anglogold Ashanti (AU)

Brian Anderson- February 25, 2021, 4:14 AM EDT

Scotiabank analyst Scotia Capital maintained a Hold rating on Anglogold Ashanti (AU) yesterday and set a price target of R$28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.25.

Anglogold Ashanti has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.50, which is a 44.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $23.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. is a mining and exploration company. It explores, mines, and produces gold. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts