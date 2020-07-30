Scotiabank Keeps a Buy Rating on Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA)

Scotiabank analyst Scotia Capital maintained a Buy rating on Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) yesterday and set a price target of $9.20. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.56.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Enel Americas S.A. with a $9.20 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Enel Americas S.A.’s market cap is currently $11.53B and has a P/E ratio of 6.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy directly or through its subsidiaries and affiliates. It operates through the following business segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment composes of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers. The company was founded on June 19, 1981 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.