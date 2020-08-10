Scotiabank Downgrades Cominar Real Estate Investment (CMLEF) to Hold

Scotiabank analyst Mario Saric downgraded Cominar Real Estate Investment (CMLEF) to Hold today and set a price target of C$8.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Saric is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 81.2% success rate. Saric covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, and Dream Office Real Estate Investment.

Cominar Real Estate Investment has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.79, representing a 31.9% upside. In a report released today, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.48 and a one-year low of $5.35. Currently, Cominar Real Estate Investment has an average volume of 882.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CMLEF in relation to earlier this year.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial and Mixed-Use Properties, and Cominar’s Proportionate Share. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire in 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.