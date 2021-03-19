Scotiabank Downgrades Centerra Gold (CAGDF) to Hold

In a report released today, Trevor Turnbull from Scotiabank downgraded Centerra Gold (CAGDF) to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Turnbull is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 38.7% success rate. Turnbull covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Torex Gold Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Centerra Gold with a $13.88 average price target.

Based on Centerra Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $387 million and net profit of $95.21 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $313 million and had a GAAP net loss of $12.23 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CAGDF in relation to earlier this year.

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kyrgyz Republic, Turkey, North America, and Corporate and Other. The Kyrgyz Republic segment includes the operations of the kumtor gold project. The Turkey segment represents the development of the Öksüt project. The North America segment consists of Mount Milligan mine for gold copper; and molybdenum that focuses on the operation of angeloth processing facility, and care and maintenance activities of the Endako and Thompson Creek Mines. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of the head office located in Toronto, the corporate office located in Denver, Colorado, the greenstone gold property, the kemess project, and other international exploration projects. The company was on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.