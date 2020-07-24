Scotiabank Believes Norbord (OSB) Won’t Stop Here

Scotiabank analyst Benoit Laprade maintained a Buy rating on Norbord (OSB) today and set a price target of C$44.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.84, close to its 52-week high of $33.70.

Laprade has an average return of 26.2% when recommending Norbord.

According to TipRanks.com, Laprade is ranked #4506 out of 6814 analysts.

Norbord has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.89, implying a -5.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$43.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $33.70 and a one-year low of $8.92. Currently, Norbord has an average volume of 260.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OSB in relation to earlier this year.

Norbord, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, sales, marketing and distribution of wood-based panelboards and related products. Its products are used in the construction of new homes or in the renovation and repair of existing structures. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.