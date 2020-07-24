Scotiabank Believes Interfor (IFSPF) Still Has Room to Grow

Scotiabank analyst Benoit Laprade maintained a Buy rating on Interfor (IFSPF) today and set a price target of C$18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.15, close to its 52-week high of $12.28.

Laprade has an average return of 12.6% when recommending Interfor.

According to TipRanks.com, Laprade is ranked #4506 out of 6814 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Interfor with a $12.18 average price target, implying a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$19.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.28 and a one-year low of $3.41. Currently, Interfor has an average volume of 3,553.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IFSPF in relation to earlier this year.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture of wood products. It harvests and purchases logs which are sorted by species, size, and quality. Its products include appearance timbers, decking, framing, furniture, industial packaging, paneling, windows, and doors. The company was founded on May 6, 1963 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.