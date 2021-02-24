Scotiabank Believes GFL Environmental (GFL) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Mark Neville from Scotiabank maintained a Buy rating on GFL Environmental (GFL), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.40, close to its 52-week high of $32.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Neville is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 65.3% success rate. Neville covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Martinrea International, Magna International, and Linamar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GFL Environmental is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.83, representing a 15.0% upside. In a report released today, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

GFL Environmental’s market cap is currently $9.49B and has a P/E ratio of 1.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.91.

GFL Environmental Holdings Inc is an environmental services company. Its offerings include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure, soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste. Its infrastructure and soil remediation business line provide remediation of contaminated soils as well as complementary services, including civil, demolition, excavation and shoring services.