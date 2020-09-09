Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released yesterday, Liam Burke from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Scorpio Tankers (STNG), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.88, close to its 52-week low of $10.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.5% and a 38.5% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, Nordic American Tanker, and International Seaways.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Scorpio Tankers is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a one-year high of $40.45 and a one-year low of $10.82. Currently, Scorpio Tankers has an average volume of 1.92M.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc. engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.