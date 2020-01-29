Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Cleaves Securities

In a report released yesterday, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities upgraded Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) to Buy, with a price target of $4.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.08, close to its 52-week low of $3.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 48.4% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, Eagle Bulk Shipping, and Star Bulk Carriers.

Scorpio Bulkers has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.34, implying a 51.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.78 and a one-year low of $3.57. Currently, Scorpio Bulkers has an average volume of 324.7K.

Scorpio Bulkers, Inc. engages in the provision of ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels. It operates through the Ultramax Operations and Kamsarmax Operations segments. The Ultramax Operations segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 dwt to 64,000 dwt.