Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) Gets a Hold Rating from Jefferies

In a report issued on August 4, Randy Giveans from Jefferies assigned a Hold rating to Scorpio Bulkers (SALT), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.55, close to its 52-week low of $12.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Giveans is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -14.1% and a 30.8% success rate. Giveans covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Navios Maritime Partners, Nordic American Tanker, and International Seaways.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Scorpio Bulkers with a $27.00 average price target.

Based on Scorpio Bulkers’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $40.82 million and GAAP net loss of $125 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $50.74 million and had a net profit of $34.97 million.

Scorpio Bulkers, Inc. engages in the provision of ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels. It operates through the Ultramax Operations and Kamsarmax Operations segments. The Ultramax Operations segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 dwt to 64,000 dwt. The Kamsarmax Operations segment deals with essels ranging from approximately 82,000 dwt to 84,000 dwt. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.