Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) Gets a Hold Rating from Jefferies

In a report released today, Randy Giveans from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Scorpio Bulkers (SALT), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Giveans is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 40.8% success rate. Giveans covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Navios Maritime Partners, Nordic American Tanker, and International Seaways.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Scorpio Bulkers is a Hold with an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a one-year high of $43.00 and a one-year low of $10.70. Currently, Scorpio Bulkers has an average volume of 193.1K.

Scorpio Bulkers, Inc. engages in the provision of ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels. It operates through the Ultramax Operations and Kamsarmax Operations segments. The Ultramax Operations segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 dwt to 64,000 dwt. The Kamsarmax Operations segment deals with essels ranging from approximately 82,000 dwt to 84,000 dwt. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.