SciPlay (SCPL) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Matthew Cost from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on SciPlay (SCPL), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.43.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SciPlay with a $17.70 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.50 and a one-year low of $5.82. Currently, SciPlay has an average volume of 920.2K.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. The company was founded on November 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

