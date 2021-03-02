SciPlay (SCPL) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on SciPlay (SCPL), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.26, close to its 52-week high of $21.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 60.1% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Playtika Holding, and Unity Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SciPlay is a Hold with an average price target of $19.44, a 0.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Based on SciPlay’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $151 million and net profit of $5.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $116 million and had a net profit of $2 million.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. The company was founded on November 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.