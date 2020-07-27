SciPlay (SCPL) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on July 23, Shweta Khajuria from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on SciPlay (SCPL), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.99, close to its 52-week high of $16.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Khajuria is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 50.9% and a 87.5% success rate. Khajuria covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as J2 Global, TrueCar, and Yelp.

SciPlay has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.07, a 0.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

SciPlay’s market cap is currently $341.6M and has a P/E ratio of 14.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.34.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SCPL in relation to earlier this year.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. The company was founded on November 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.