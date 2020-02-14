SciPlay (SCPL) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter reiterated a Buy rating on SciPlay (SCPL) today and set a price target of $14.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 52.7% success rate. Pachter covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

SciPlay has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.81, implying a 21.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

SciPlay’s market cap is currently $239.5M and has a P/E ratio of 5.29. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.88.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots.