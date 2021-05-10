Scientific Games (SGMS) Gets a Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Scientific Games (SGMS), with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.12, close to its 52-week high of $60.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 66.9% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Scientific Games has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.40.

Scientific Games’ market cap is currently $5.38B and has a P/E ratio of -9.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.72.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services. The Lottery segment comprises of system-based services and product sales business, and instant games business. The SciPlay segment developes and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. The Digital Segment provides a comprehensive suite of digital gaming and sports wagering solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products and services. The company was founded on July 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.